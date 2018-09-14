LaFayette City Council, during its Sept. 10 meeting, praised collective interest and efforts by homeowners, renters, business owners and city workers that have the city looking really good.
City Manager David Hamilton reported progress was being made on several fronts as efforts continue to clean up and fix up some properties in the city. Slowly, but steadily, he noted, eyesores have been removed from scores of vacant lots and buildings, either as landlords and homeowners tend to their properties or as derelict and abandoned buildings are razed.
Likewise, Mayor Andy Arnold noted work on several streets by city workers and thanked city crews for their hard work.
Hamilton noted that PRIDE is much more that a word and slogan for the city. PRIDE (Protect, Revitalize, Invest, Develop, and Enjoy), he explained, is as much a philosophy as a blueprint, an urban revitalization and renewal plan that focuses on community involvement as well as renovation. He did point out that the first four letters and words mean both work and cooperative efforts, but that after the hard work, everyone can truly enjoy the fruits of their labors.
Attractions such as the Fly-in and the Honeybee Festival, as well as the county’s Walker Rocks initiative, draw thousands to the city, and visitors often comment on the progress and potential of the community.
Commenting following this year’s festival, the mayor described special events as hive-like, saying they all “take lots of worker bees.” That is why, he observed, that PRIDE, like the festival, will only grow bigger and better in the years to come.
The mayor said that such efforts not only make a difference in how the city looks, but also in how people look at the city.
Councilman Chris Davis concluded the council by publicly thanking city residents and workers for taking pride in their city and properties. Potential homeowners and businesses alike are taking note of the city and the pride residents have in their town, he said.