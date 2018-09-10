FFA wins

LaFayette Middle School's FFA chapter took a lot of honors at their recent region rally. / Contributed

The LaFayette Middle School FFA chapter won the title, Chapter of the Year, for the second year in a row at their recent region rally. They also won an award for having the most gold emblems. Gold emblems are given at each competition for the students who score the best. They also won an award for having the most FFA participation.

Tags