Friends Membership Campaign: Our loyal supporters have contributed $5,845.00 to date.
Candlelight Tours earned $272.00 in admission fees.
The new partnership with the Department of Community Supervision has provided volunteers to clean the house for the past 4 months.
The Annual Planning Retreat was held on Sunday afternoon, January 13, 1:30-3:30 pm.
Endowment giving has put us right at our goal of $25,000, and it is not yet March 1. Thus far, $9,450.00 has been received. The mailing to businesses has just gone out.
Finance Committee— Planning an Endowment Reception—mid April. Will show new items in the house.
Election of New Board member. Coleen Sprayberry was elected to a two-year term unanimously. We are looking for one or two additional board members.
Work area reports
Administration/House management—Furnishings Department has placed the little memorial and story of the Marsh General Store in the back entrance. Also, a case for displaying the ceramic urn made in La Fayette is being studied. The house will reopen in March. A DONATE button has been added to the website. Visitors to the house can pay admission fees by going to the website.
Interpretation—No visitors in December. Open 28 hours, 5 interpreters worked 28 hours.
Student/Interns: 4.5 hours spent with Candlelight tours in December.
Building and Grounds: A proposal by Rick Jones to caulk the entire house and to do some repairs on the widow’s walk has been approved by the committee. After many years of malfunctioning, the front door lock has been repaired by Marshall Miller.
Gardens—Roger Grim has moved back to the community and has agreed to be the gardening chair for this year.
Sunday, March 17, 2:30-3:30 pm. Clayton Bell Scholarship Fund Reception. Reports by student interns on their work thus far in 2018-19 will be shared.
The student interns for 2018-19 are Isabel Dickson, Ridgeland High; Penelope Hobbs, La Fayette High, and Emily Harris, Gordon Lee High. More information: David Boyle, 706-764-2801.
The Arts Series is evolving with several local artists volunteering for May and June.
Next board meeting—Monday, March 18, 5:30 pm
The Chamber Leadership Walker Group will tour the house on March 12.
Interpreters are getting ready for the new season starting in March.
Article submitted by David Boyle