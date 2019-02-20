LaFayette residents are invited to engage in the program’s launch on Thursday, Feb. 21, from 4-5 p.m. at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. The Thrive LaFayette team welcomes local residents, artists, musicians and anyone else who wants to voice their vision for LaFayette’s future. The meeting will be in the Wardlaw-Bible Meeting Room in the North Lobby of the library.
LaFayette was one of three cities accepted in February into Thriving Communities, a regional “placemaking” program designed to spur community development through planning, management and design of public spaces.
Thriving Communities program is a community accelerator program designed to enhance community development, community engagement, and vision. Placemaking is a concept that capitalizes on existing assets and potential to create public spaces that enhance a community’s appeal for locals and visitors, alike. Through a team of local professionals, the Thriving Communities program will leverage LaFayette’s artistic and cultural assets to spark economic vibrancy and growth from within.
LaFayette has benefitted greatly from rebranding driven by such efforts as the Honeybee Festival, which draws some 30,000 visitors annually, redevelopment of Queen City Lake and promotion of outdoors activities through Walker Rocks.
The LaFayette Thrive team will learn strategic approaches to build on this revitalization. Through development of a dynamic plan, they hope to make the city a more attractive place to live work and invest. At the end of the program, LaFayette Thrive will be eligible to apply for a seed grant from the Lyndhurst Foundation to make their community strategy a reality.
LaFayette residents are invited to engage in the program’s launch on Thursday, Feb. 21, from 4-5 p.m. at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. The Thrive LaFayette team welcomes local residents, artists, musicians and anyone else who wants to voice their vision for LaFayette’s future. The meeting will be in the Wardlaw-Bible Meeting Room in the North Lobby of the library.
Other cities accepted into the Thriving Communities creative placemaking program for 2019 are Bridgeport, Alabama, and Dayton, Tennessee. Cities and towns from a three-state, 16-county region are eligible to apply with teams representing various backgrounds and roles within their communities. The teams are selected by a committee of professionals in the fields of urban planning, arts, culture, and philanthropy.
“Each of these teams exhibited a strong desire to build upon their unique strengths and to leverage the input and talent of their local citizens for long-term growth and prosperity,” said Bridgett Massengill, President and CEO of Thrive. “We are excited to bring these three communities into the growing network of Thriving Communities across our tri-state region.”