LaFayette received double recognition and honors by the Historic High Country Travel Association at its meeting in Cartersville Thursday, Dec. 6. HHCTA, which is comprised of travel industry professional from a 17-county area, honored LaFayette for its tourism efforts, naming the city’s Honeybee Festival as Best Event of the year and naming Mayor Andy Arnold as Tourism Advocate of the Year. At the mayor/council meeting Monday night, Dec. 10, Mayor Arnold displayed the Honeybee Festival plague and Councilman Chris Davis presented to Tourism Advocate award to Mayor Arnold. / Photos by Scott Underwood

