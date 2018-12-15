On the night of Dec 7, LaFayette’s High School’s Rambler Marching Band participated in the “Fantasy of Lights” holiday parade.
Beginning at 7:30 p.m. from Baskins Creek Bypass, a parade consisting of balloons, floats, and 11 marching bands, including our very own Rambler Band, covered the downtown area of Gatlinburg, Tenn.
The parade’s grand marshal was Myron Mixon, a New York Times bestselling cookbook author and star of the TV series “BBQ Pitmasters.”
“We could not have asked for a better grand marshal this year,” said Mark Adams, CEO of the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, according to Gatlinburg.com.
In regards to the band, many locals are very proud to call them our own. “I’m so proud of the opportunity to get to share this time with LaFayette High School’s marching band,” said Amanda Helton, a secretary from the high school and “band parent.”
The band is directed by Brandon Self. He is a native of Walker County and a graduate of Gordon Lee High School, as well as Jacksonville State University, where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in music education in 2012, as well as receiving his master of arts degree in music education in 2014.
While at JSU, Self served as a drum major for the Marching Southerners and participated in a variety of performance and competitive ensembles, including the JSU Wind Ensemble, the tuba and euphonium studio, and the pep band Hardcorps. He was also a member of Spirit of Atlanta Drum and Bugle Corps as well as the Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps.
The marching band is under the student direction of drum majors Jay Santiago and McKenna Glover.