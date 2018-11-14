Increased response times and enhanced life-saving capabilities are top priorities for any fire service and doubling active firefighters on duty will help that cause at the LaFayette Fire Department.
The city of LaFayette has beefed up its fire-and-rescue services by hiring two new firefighters to the team, thanks to a recently received $300,000 grant from FEMA.
In early 2018, the LaFayette Fire Department applied for the SAFER grant. “SAFER” (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) is an available FEMA grant created to provide direct funding to fire departments. The goal of the grant is to help increase and/or maintain the number of trained firefighters available in communities.
“It’s a pretty competitive grant. We applied for it and then awarded it in September,” Fire Chief Stacey Meeks said.
The LaFayette City Council approved this measure for the fire department to receive the funding. On October 1, the fire department implemented the staffing changes thus causing the department to double the manpower per shift.
“So now we have two firefighters on duty 24/7,” Meeks said.
Before this change at the fire department, only one firefighter remained on duty 24/7.
The grant award caused the need to restructure the existing firefighter schedules, so the department transitioned to a 24-on/48-off shift per firefighter.
The $300,000 grant will be dispersed over a three-year period to fund the staffing changes and will then taper off around the fourth year, where the city will incur all further expenses.
Meeks said the LaFayette Fire Department has already seen the successful impact in this new implementation as many positive calls have been made to the city due to quick response times on medical and fire responses.
“We are very fortunate to receive this grant,” Meeks said. “We are excited about how this will benefit the public here in the city of LaFayette.”