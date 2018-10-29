Over 69,000 FFA members from across the country attended this year’s National Convention in Indianapolis. A local group from LaFayette High School and LaFayette Middle School was lucky enough to get to see President Donald Trump and Secretary of Ag Sonny Purdue address the organization Saturday night, Oct. 27.
Michael Garner, FFA adviser and teacher at LaFayette High School, said, “Our seats weren’t great, but just being there was a once in a lifetime experience for most of these kids.” He said their group also saw a horse worth $80 million dollars, went to sessions, a trade show, a career expo, a rodeo, the zoo, and roller skating. “Thank you to our superintendent, administrators, and my fellow teachers for allowing these students, Mrs Cross, and myself to have this opportunity,” he said.