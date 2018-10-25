The city of LaFayette knows the importance residents place on living in a comfortable, attractive area that they can take pride in and be proud to call home.
The LaFayette Public Works Department travels each of the four wards collecting brush piles and debris piles from residential customers. The city of LaFayette wants to further educate the public on the difference between brush piles and debris piles and how these two separate items are collecting within the city.
Public Works professionals will be traveling door-to-door handing out literature on the difference between brush and debris in an effort to make the collection of these items run smoother and in a more timely fashion. If brush and debris is mixed, this makes it challenging for city workers to collect the brush and debris from residential areas, as the two items are removed from the residence and disposed of in a different manner.
Brush is collected and transported to a city-owned landfill, where it is stored until the brush is recycled by a private company. Debris is collected and transported to a waste transfer station.
Residents within the city of LaFayette will soon receive a memo containing rules and guidelines on how to correctly set out brush and debris for removal. This is an effort to save taxpayers money and keep the city cleared of brush and debris.