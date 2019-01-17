On Monday, Jan. 14, at the LaFayette City Council meeting Mayor Andy Arnold and the Downtown Development Authority presented a check for $5,000 to the Shop With A Cop program and a check for $3,000 to the LaFayette High School track team.
The money was raised during the 2018 Georgia Highlands Race Series that included a 10K and 5K Freedom Fest run and the annual 5K Reindeer Run. Money was raised through local sponsorships and race fees.
In addition to the check presentation, the mayor presented certificates of appreciation to the Georgia Highlands Race Series sponsors. Awards to individual runners that placed overall in first, second or third place in the Race Series also received recognition at the City Council meeting.
Race Director Rachel Oesch Willeford said this was the best year yet. “We had more individuals register to run in both the Freedom Fest and the Reindeer Run than in past races.”
Fire Service Chief and Director of Emergency Management Stacey Meeks said the Shop with a Cop check will make wishes come true for local children next Christmas. “The Shop with a Cop program puts police officers and firefighters with local children to make sure they have a very merry Christmas. This money is crucial to insuring that we can continue to make wishes come true for another year.”
For more information on the Georgia Highlands Race Series, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.