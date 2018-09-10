For complete information, see the agenda below.
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Paid meals could return to Floyd schools
- Decatur man shot in Rockmart, drives to Triangle Foods for rescue
- PREP FOOTBALL: Heard County forfeits game with Rockmart in rare move
- Two injured, hundreds without power after Monday night wreck
- UPDATE: No evidence of foul play in infant death
- Hull moving on mall redevelopment
- Deputies interrupt burglary-in-progress at convenience store, 3 arrested
- Floyd County Schools RICO case carries on
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Thursday, Sept. 6, 8 a.m.