LaFayette Parks and Recreation Department will host a Christmas bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bazaar will be held inside the Recreation Department at 638 S. Main Street.
Director Jason Shattuck said, “We are very excited to once again host the Christmas bazaar. We will have local food and craft vendors. Gilbert Elementary Chorus will perform at 11 a.m. and the Leap of Faith Dance Studio will perform at 11:30 a.m. Come do some Christmas shopping, have breakfast, lunch or both and enjoy some hometown Christmas cheer.