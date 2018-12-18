On Dec. 14, the LaFayette Area Empty Stocking Fund gave out 750 Christmas food bags to almost 2,000 Walker County individuals in need. The LaFayette Area Empty Stocking Fund is part of the United Way of Greater Chattanooga and accepts donations from companies, churches and individuals to give out food at Christmastime.
This organization has been helping families enjoy a holiday meal since 1973.
”The United Way of Greater Chattanooga is excited to support this local program in Walker County, and all the dollars raised in North Georgia stay here and we are proud of that,” said Meredith Clark with United Way of Greater Chattanooga.
The bag distribution is the culmination of months of work behind the scenes from securing the funds, getting the food, organizing volunteers, and getting acceptance letters out to those families that qualify for the program.
“Various community organizations have made this a vital part of the LaFayette/Walker County community. It is heartwarming to see so many volunteers from various segments of our community for this important service,” said Tom May, president of the LaFayette Area Empty Stocking Fund.
This year the food bags were reusable. Inside families found a hen, bag of apples, beans, corn, Bisquick, oil, cake mix and frosting, gelatin, macaroni and cheese, chicken noodle soup, corn meal mix, oatmeal, rice, and rolls.
For more information on the LaFayette Area Empty Stocking Fund contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com