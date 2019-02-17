“The city of LaFayette is not a homeless shelter.” — LaFayette Councilman Chris Davis
After a fairly routine LaFayette council meeting Monday night (Feb. 11) during which more than 40 Honeybee Festival sponsors were honored, the mood turned somber when a letter from the Georgia Department of Public Health was shared noting that the number of Hepatitis A cases in the city had skyrocketed from one to 40.
Hepatitis A is often spread through intravenous drug use, especially among the homeless, explained the letter, and LaFayette has seen its homeless population soar from two about a year or so ago to an estimated 40-50 individuals currently, Mayor Andy Arnold said.
Small homeless “camps” have sprung up in several sections of town, including a camp under a South Main Street bridge where officials found numerous needles.
Arnold and others present stressed that the problem was not one of and caused by “local” homeless individuals. The mayor said that just a year ago he knew all four of the city’s homeless residents by name, but that news had spread by mouth and by text that LaFayette was and is a safe haven for the homeless. And so they came … and come, Arnold said.
Therefore, to combat the spread of Hepatitis A, the CDC is scheduling a visit, bringing 70 initial vaccinations, and will work with city police and EMS to reach and inoculate as many homeless as possible, especially around the local homeless shelter, appropriately — and ironically — called The Haven.
But what concerns the officials and families of LaFayette is not just or primarily the spread of Hepatitis A. What concerns officials, it was repeatedly voiced at the council meeting, is an influx and presence of strangers around town, using drugs, begging and harassing residents in stores and on the city’s streets and parking lots. Councilman Chris Davis clearly expressed the consensus of those present Monday night: “The city of LaFayette is not a homeless shelter,” he said.
Nearly every section of town has noted an increased presence of the homeless, an increase in people whom residents don’t recognize, and an increase in their movement, especially up and down the streets in the daylight.
While there are no local laws against being homeless and while the city cannot control people’s living environments (as some live in their vehicles, vacant buildings or even open, vacant lots or field), the negative effect of the present increase in homeless people in town can already be noted and felt. Store employees, customers and others have expressed to council members that they feel increasingly uncomfortable, nervous and even afraid going to their cars or even pumping gas when “strangers” are around and watching.
Homeowners who were recently quite comfortable leaving their homes and vehicles unlocked have told council members that now they are making sure everything is locked down, as they have been awakened during the night by their dogs barking or charging at something — or someone — on their property, around their vehicles, or even sneaking around on their porch.
Councilwoman Judy Meeks said it is now becoming “dangerous for kids to be playing outside, for who knows what these strangers will do?” And the children pick up on the fears of the parents, and some are already becoming fearful and paranoid as well.
It was further noted, by Davis and other members of the council, that no one knows what diseases these homeless carry, what drugs they are on, what mental health issues they may have, and what criminal tendencies and backgrounds (sex abuse, child sex abuse, robbery, even murder) these transients bring to LaFayette.
Davis, a local Realtor, also noted that a presence of the homeless in LaFayette will quickly erode home values, as they often camp out in open lots or empty buildings and sometimes cause fires — even arson — and vandalism to property where they have been.
So while a growing problem new to LaFayette was identified and discussed at the council meeting, no solution was reached. Mayor Arnold asked City Attorney Don Womack to examine the urban homeless policies of Ringgold, which tackled the same challenge last fall by passing a “urban camping” ordinance, and other towns. Womack is to report back to the council as soon as possible with legal recommendations that would curtail and control this new and rapidly escalating problem in LaFayette.
Maybe, it was admitted, some residents may be becoming overly paranoid, but the consensus of the council was that (to use a cliché) it is much better to solve the problem early and be safe than to be sorry later.