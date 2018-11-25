Walker County’s president of the Chamber of Commerce has a lively personality, diverse history, intense work ethic, and soft demeanor.
In a softly lit café in Rock City, Lacey Wilson sat, honoring her presidential duties with the chamber. The room was filled with familiar faces of members, all whom she greeted with the same respect one might give a childhood friend or close family member. Outside, the cold air bit the noses of those exploring the Enchanted Garden of Lights. The smell of hot chocolate filled the air as the crowd murmured, eager to hear from not only Chamber president Wilson, but officials from Rock City itself about this year’s features.
The Chamber of Commerce is in place in Walker County for the purpose of enhancing lives through business and tourism. Each year, the Chamber holds several fundraisers such as the Walker County Gala and Walker Rocks, which is an initiative to showcase the unique outdoor activities available in the county. The Chamber itself functions as a liaison and advocate between citizens and small businesses locally. For Lacey Wilson, this means that she stays very busy.
In a laid-back setting such as this, it was the perfect opportunity to sit down and have a conversation with Wilson.
“I suppose everyone has hobbies,” she said when asked about her free time. “But to be fair, I put a lot of time into my work. I try to keep a distinction between work and home. I have a two-year-old, and he’s really my world. Some weeks, it can be like a normal eight-to-five job. Other weeks, I have twelve events and barely get to see my office. I love every second.”
Lacey said that, when afforded free time, she likes to spend it traveling, reading, and going to music concerts (her favorite concert having been Garth Brooks).
Before she was the president of the Chamber, Wilson was employed at Blood Assurance. Due to their local networking circle, she joined the Chamber of Commerce while she was still working there. From her tone of voice, it became quickly evident that her time working as not only the marketing manager, but the PR coordinator at Blood Assurance, are times she will cherish.
Behind the resonant voice lies a woman who is not only well respected, but passionate about her work. Those close to Wilson say that she is charming, strong-willed, and “a delight to work with.”
The Chamber of Commerce is, in short, an organization of businesses whose goal is to further the interest of businesses locally. That is not to leave out individuals. The Chamber has made sure to specify that its goal is to make connections between individuals and businesses, with the goal of enhancing lives in the area through business and tourism.
Walker County can rest assured that the Chamber of Commerce is in safe and responsible hands.