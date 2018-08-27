The annual Labor Day car show benefitting the Al Millard Memorial Stocking Full of Love will be Monday, Sept. 3, at the Walker County Civic Center.
In addition to the car show, a gravy and biscuit breakfast will be available, as well as lunch with grilled hamburgers and hot dogs and BBQ sandwiches.
Silent auctions and a raffle at the car show will also benefit the Stocking Full of Love program.
On Sunday evening, a Sock Hop with Paul Smith and the Sky High Band will be held at the Civic Center, beginning a 7 p.m. The event will include a best 50s dance contest, a hula hoop contest, and a best 50s dress contest.
Vehicle registration for the car show is $15 before Aug. 31 and $20 after that and on the day of the show. Non-food vendor spaces are available for the show at $25.
For more information, call 706-638-1909, ext. 1276, or email stockingfulloflove@gmail.com.
The Walker County Civic Center is on US Hwy 27 just north of Rock Spring, Ga.