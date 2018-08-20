Labor Day at The Post returns to Fort Oglethorpe’s Polo Field at Barnhardt Circle on Monday, Sept. 3. The event runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes great food, arts and crafts vendors, activities for the kids and musical entertainment.
Labor Day at The Post is the city’s original outdoor family festival and was started to raise money for equipment for the Post Volunteer Fire Department. Early on, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School graduate and hometown musician James Rogers headlined the event for many years. Then Rogers won the 1983 National Mountain Music Festival at Silver Dollar City in Pigeon Forge, and his musical career changed dramatically.
The 6th Cavalry Museum has stepped up to keep the Labor Day at The Post tradition alive, and the museum board was able to get Rogers to headline the event again this year. “I was thrilled to be part of bringing Labor Day at The Post back and see so many familiar faces in the audience. Playing for my hometown is very special to me,” said Rogers. He will perform from 2:00 – 4:00 on Labor Day.
In addition to Rogers’ performance, Connor Priest will make his Labor Day at The Post debut at 11:30 a.m. Priest is 15 years old and lives in Dalton. He began playing guitar at a young age and soon thereafter started writing his own songs. He says that The Beatles and The Eagles have influenced his music style, and he plays multiple genres including indie rock, blues, and classic rock.
Austin Zackary returns for his second year. The 24-year-old Florida native lives in Rocky Face and is a country singer/songwriter. Zackary points to Travis Tritt, Vince Gill, Rodney Atkins and Luke Combs as in-fluencing his music. Fans enthusiastically embraced his performance last year.
New for 2018 is the addition of chalk art on Barnhardt Circle, but this is not the first-time chalk art has adorned Barnhardt Circle. For Patriot-ism at The Post on July 3, chalk artists, school students, young and old alike took to the street to showcase their art with smashing success. La-bor Day at The Post is keeping the art movement alive, and there will be a new round of chalk art creations this year.
Children will get a chance to play in the Kid’s Fun Zone. A $15 wrist-band gets them all the bounce house fun, petting zoo and pony rides they want. There will also be a wide assortment of inflatable houses and slides. Noah’s Little Ark will bring a full menagerie of animals for the kids to pet and staff supervised pony rides.
Vendors will be selling handmade and homemade goods, as well. They will be offering home décor, art, baby items, gifts, fashion accessories, jewelry, candles, canned goods and more. Food vendors include American Legion Post 214 barbecue and wings and a complete line-up of concessions from Hungry Hollow and Southern Treats and long-time vendors Kettle Corn Man and Repici Ice.
Arts & Crafts vendor space is still available. Spaces must be reserved in advance and are $40 for a single 10’ x 10’ space and $65 for a double space. Anyone interested in vendor space can find the vendor application and payment information at www.6thcavalrymuseum.org.
Admission to the event and parking are free. For more information, call the 6th Cavalry Museum at 706-861-2860 or search Facebook for Labor Day at The Post.