Labor Day at The Post returns to Fort Oglethorpe’s Polo Field at Barnhardt Circle. Scheduled for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 3, the event runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes great food, arts and crafts vendors, activities for the kids and musical entertainment.
Labor Day at The Post is the city’s original outdoor family festival and was started to raise money for equipment for the Post Volunteer Fire Department. Early on, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School graduate and hometown musician James Rogers headlined the event for many years. Then Rogers won the 1983 National Mountain Music Festival at Silver Dollar City in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and his musical career changed dramatically.
When you’re not enjoying the entertainment, watching the kids playing or eating, browse the vendors selling handmade and homemade goods. You can find everything from home décor, art, baby items, gifts, fashion accessories, jewelry, candles, canned goods and more.
Arts and Crafts vendor space is still available, and any vendor who reserves their spot by August 1, receives a discount on their booth space. Spaces must be reserved in advance and are just $30 for a single 10’ x 10’ space and $55 for a double space. After August 1, the price is $40 per booth space or $75 for a double space. Anyone interested in an Arts and Crafts vendor space can find the vendor application and payment information at www.6thcavalrymuseum.org. Food vendors must contact the museum director, Chris McKeever, directly for information. Call 706-861-2860 or e-mail chris@6thcavalrymusuem.com.
Admission to the event and parking are free. For more information, call the 6th Cavalry Museum at 706-861-2860 or search Facebook for Sixth Cavalry Museum.