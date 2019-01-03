LaFayette High School seniors Alyssa Kiser and Alex Kelehear leave it all on the field and become school winners in the Wendy’s high school Heisman scholarship competition.
From a total applicant pool of nearly 42,000 high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2019, Kiser and Kelehear have been named school winners in Wendy’s annual scholarship competition.
Like the Heisman memorial trophy, Wendy’s believes in the pursuit of athletic and academic excellence with integrity. Since 1994, Wendy’s and the Heisman trophy trust have been running the same play to perfection: honoring more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed students. This partnership succeeds because they share a common set of values where going above and beyond is the norm. Wendy’s Heisman memorial scholarship program honors students who share these values and profile their stories of perseverance to inspire tomorrow’s senior class.
To apply, students must be graduating with the class of 2019, have a cumulative high school grade point average of a b (3.0) or better, participate in at least one of the 47 sports recognized by the international Olympic committee and/or the national federation of state high school association and be a leader in his/her school and community. The Wendy’s high school Heisman is a joint program between Wendy’s and the Heisman trophy trust, host and custodians of the Heisman memorial trophy®.