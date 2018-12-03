Kids4Christ didn’t let the weather ruin its fun at Joe Stock Memorial Park in LaFayette on Saturday, Dec. 1.
During the event, the Grinch made an appearance, they held a “Little Miss Whoville” pageant, and the world of Dr. Seuss was simulated through activities, props, costumes, and decorations, capturing the spirit of Christmas.
Unfortunately, things were cut off short at 3 p.m. due to weather. This didn’t stop the event from pulling through though. Festivities continued on Sunday, Dec 2, with a costume contest, a “cruise-in,” Santa and Grinch pictures. An event meant to last for one day ended up stretching out over a weekend, thanks to Saturday’s rain.
Kids4Christ is an independent and nondenominational children’s ministry founded in 2002. It serves the community through providing Bible classes and community events, with a goal of ministering to those in need and enriching the lives of Christian children.
There was also a cruise-in during the event, during which cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various makes and models were parked. The cover charge was one toy for the toy drive that Kids4Christ hosted, which benefits local children in need.
Although there was no cover charge, “A Whoville Christmas” was a festive way to ring in the holiday season while fundraising for a good cause.
For questions or to donate, contact Kids4Christ at 706-639-3234.