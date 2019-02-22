The Obedience Club of Chattanooga at 244 Lake City Drive, Flintstone, will present a live demonstration of the fastest growing dog sport in the nation from certified instructor, Katheryn Woods, on Sunday, March 3, from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Using their keen sense of smell and their natural ability to hunt, dogs can learn to search for a toy, treat, or specific scent.
There is a $25 per person fee for the demonstration, and observers are asked to not bring their dogs. Members sign up at occclub.org., and nonmembers contact Alyssa at agility@chattanoogaobedienceclub.org.
The following day, Monday, March 4, will begin the next session of Obedience, Rally, and Agility Classes for puppies and dogs. Dog owners can sign up online at occclub.org or come to the club’s orientation and open house on Sunday, March 3, between 2-3 p.m. A Rally Fun Match will follow. Information on all classes presented by the Obedience Club of Chattanooga is available by calling 423 463-0288.