“Friends, Romans, Countrymen: Lend me your ears.” “Julius Caesar” is coming to LaFayette, and area residents can meet him at the Mars Theater Sept. 7 and 8.
“Julius Caesar” is the story of a brilliant general, a cunning politician, and the most beloved leader Rome has ever known. However, when his ambition threatens to topple the Republic, a small conspiracy of Roman patriots takes matters into their own hands. When they assassinate the beloved Caesar on the Senate floor, their actions plunge the Republic into a civil war that will test friendships, try loyalties, and determine the fate of an empire.
Shakespeare’s breathless political thriller “Julius Caesar” comes to the BAP stage as a surprise $5 pop-up performance. But it is completely free to season pass holders. “Julius Caesar” will be performed for only one weekend, Sept. 7 and 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mars Theater at 117 N. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Ga. The show runs approximately two hours and 30 minutes and includes a 15-minute intermission.
The production will be staged in traditional Elizabethan English. The audience will find that even if the language is unique, viewers will be immersed in the story. “Julius Caesar” contains one of the most famous speeches of any Shakespeare play, and it is filled with political intrigue, manipulation, and relevancy.
Seats are limited, so reserve them now at www.bapshows.com or call 706-621-2870.