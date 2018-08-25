Are you interested in taking a kayak tour following the same route as the US soldiers who opened the famous “Cracker Line” during the Civil War?
Chickamauga and Chattanooga Military Park in Fort Oglethorpe invites the public to participate in a free four-hour kayak tour with a ranger on Friday, Aug. 31, at 9 am.
National Park Partners and the Friends of Outdoor Chattanooga will sponsor an event where visitors will paddle down the Tennessee River, around the tip of Moccasin Bend, while learning about the much-needed supply line to help lift the Confederate siege of Chattanooga.
The following reservation and paddler requirements must be met prior to tour participation.
Reservations required: Directions to the launch site will be given with a reservation confirmation. To make a reservation, contact Outdoor Chattanooga at info@outdoorchattanooga.com or at 423-643-6888.
Paddler requirements: Participants must be 14 years of age or older. Participants must know how to swim.
Outdoor Chattanooga and the National Park Service reserve the right to cancel a trip at any time at their discretion, due to weather or water conditions. Participants will be notified as soon as possible if there is a cancellation with a rain date of Sept. 7. If you must cancel your reservation for any reason, please try to do so with a minimum of 24 hours’ notice. Please call between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to cancel a reservation.
