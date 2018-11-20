Rossville’s John Ross House, an enigmatic “axis mundii” of local history, is shrouded in mystery, myth, and legend.
The two-story oak and Easter red cedar log house is located on East Lake Avenue.
Locally, it is believed to have been built by John MacDonald, grandfather of Cherokee Chief John Ross, in 1797. Legend has it that John Ross grew up in the structure.
For many years, the John Ross House has been the point around which Rossville turns and thrives, and the home itself is rich with history. It was the first school in North Georgia, the first post office, and is considered a home base for the founding of Chattanooga itself.
The validity of the written history of the house, however, is questioned by some locals.
It is believed that the home was built for John Ross by his grandfather in the 1790s. It is also said that he lived in the house from boyhood until when he went over the Trail of Tears. With that being said, in two 2007 site visits, twenty-eight core samples were taken from some of the oak logs on the original structure of the house. Of those, twenty-one were successfully dated, and more than half of them had cutting dates around the winter of 1816-17. According to this, that would place the home’s construction date in the early 1800s.
Regardless, after the death of his grandparents, John Ross sold his interest in the house in 1828 and was elected as the last principal chief of the Cherokee before their forced removal. By the 1830s, a surveyor by the name of Thomas McFarland (McFarland Avenue’s namesake) bought a title for the land on which the John Ross House stood. He became postmaster and established his family in Rossville.
The dates retrieved from the original structure, according to some, seem to indicate that, while it is possible that Ross’s elderly grandfather built the home in 1816, it is more likely that Ross built the structure himself.