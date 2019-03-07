John Rosemond is an American columnist, public speaker, and author on parenting who has worked with families, children, and parents since 1971 in the field of family psychology. His weekly parenting column is carried by over 200 newspapers, and he has written eleven best-selling parenting books. He has a website, Parent Guru, Helping Parents Raise Responsible Adults, and is also head of the Leadership Parenting Institute in New Bern, N.C. His website offers more than 1,000 columns and articles written by John and more than 5,000 answered questions on every conceivable parenting subject.