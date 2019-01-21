Is it better to learn German?
I started to write you a note but could not find the right tone. It is a mid-week rite to jot you a few lines from a list of subjects not recently covered. The list is right here on the right side of my keyboard.
I am thankful that English is my mother tongue and I didn't have to learn it from the git-go. I've heard that English is the most difficult language to learn.
I long since stopped being surprised at people who come here from other countries and get the idiomatic expressions and the music of the language.
I used to see a young Japanese man who lives in lower Alabama. He met and married a girl from a long line of cattle farmers near Dothan and decided to just become one of them.
To hear him speak you'd assume this good ole boy with a flowing southern accent, cowboy hat and boots and a giant belt buckle was a true child of the South. He isn't.
“Charley” is originally from the Japanese island of Kyushu and returns each year to visit his family and check on his growing herd there, minded by his brother.
He learned about cattle in Alabama and has thriving operations in both places.
While Charley was motivated to learn English and embrace it there are people who were born in the United States but can barely rub two words together correctly.
Long ago I made a stab at learning French and made some progress: I can get by. Now I wonder if maybe Spanish would have been a better choice; or German. I think we need more German speakers. I like German food and think it would be better to order it like a native.
English words are confusing as evidenced by the first full paragraph in which I used “right” three times with a “write” and “rite” tossed in. I couldn't figure out how to use “wright” so left it out.
Heteronyms are words that are spelled alike but have totally different meaning.
“Wind” is a movement of air while you “wind” up a clock.
A person from Poland is “Polish” who might not “polish” his shoes.
My favorite is “close” as in too near to be comfortable and “close” the door.
I shed a “tear” at the “tear” in my new pants.
One passel of confusing words are homonyms, words that might have identical spelling and pronunciation but mean something different.
There is that collection that is just “too” easy but I'll include it: “to,” and “two.”
Let's try something with “cops,” they won't mind. If you were pulled over but are not in your car you might be hiding in that “copse” of trees. Why? Because you're “(a)fraid” your “frayed” seat belt might not pass muster.
You know your seat belt was fastened because you heard it “click,” and you are of the “clique” that always uses the belt.
There are “air” and “heir,” “Herb” and “herb,” “ate” and “eight.” It is enough to make you want to learn German.
