I notice words.
I never heard a person pronounce the word “either” as “EYE-thur” until the 1960s as Southerners copied what they heard on radio then television.
It was heard in the “mid-Atlantic” dialect, as in midway between America and England. It is not heard today except in old films but it was British-ey and overly proper.
“Mid-Atlantic” was an affected form of speech used by actors and folks who had taken Victorian-era-influenced elocution classes. It was taught in private schools of the Northeast and was common among the American aristocracy.
If you were not a part of the American aristocracy you could at least sound like it and perhaps “pass.”
Think of Katharine Hepburn, who sounded like she was from “somewhere else” but was born and raised in Connecticut.
Vincent Price also sounded like he was from somewhere else but was actually from St. Louis. When not appearing as a scary character, he was an art historian with a degree from Yale.
Somewhere we have to include Julia Child, who taught America to cook in French.
Bette Davis also affected the accent as was all the Barrymore clan. Blythe was their family name unless some changed it legally.
(Some years ago we covered famous people who had different stage or public names, and it might be fun go back for another look.)
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is an example, as were both FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt. FDR can be heard dropping the “R’s” at the end of words in his Pearl Harbor address before Congress.
Actor Cary Grant was born in England but came to America as a 16-year-old. But still.
I blame fake aristocrats for tinkering with certain words such as “Appalachia,” which they are working overtime to convert to “APP-ah-LAY-cha” and the word “nauseous.”
When I hear someone say they feel “nauseous” I want to ask why they want to do that.
A “nauseous” smell or visual makes one nauseated. If you are nauseated you are about to puke. If you are nauseous you are about to cause somebody else to puke. So there.
The guy in the blue shirt selling his pillows on television uses the word “KUMF-tah-bul” when there are four symbols in “comfortable.”
And finally we come to a term I hear every year and drives me nuts. I don't know who to blame for it: It is “Christmas Day Eve” which is just the night before Christmas.
Recently I heard “Christmas Day eve, eve” and that was on the radio.
I had to do something so I called the radio station. The person answering, likely an intern, didn't see the problem with the new and enlightened way to refer to December the 23rd.
I should compile a list and send it to the program director of the radio station, but he is probably from “APP-ah-LAY-cha” and wears blue shirts.
Joe Phillips writes his “Dear me” columns for several small newspapers. He has many connections to Walker County, including his grandfather, former superintendent Waymond Morgan. He can be reached at joenphillips@hotmail.com.