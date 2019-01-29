Too cold? I looked at the water and tried to guess the temperature. Then recalled the distance reading laser thermometer I wrote you about last year.
It's that hand-held device that measures the temperature of a skillet or the inside of a hot car within a few degrees. It was a slow-motion impulse buy at the tool store.
I'm not sure it works on moving water and I'm not going to find out because I'm here on the bank of Dog River trying to decide whether or not I'm on a fool's errand.
Do Georgia fish even bite in weather this cold? They bite in Canada where people cut holes in river or lake ice, drag in an outhouse and hunker down fishing through the hole.
Last year I dragged a ten foot cane pole and a can of earth worms down the hill and settled in with a library book for an afternoon of fishing.
With the baited hook a couple of feet below an orange float I lost worms. The good news was that I didn't pay for the worms.
Then I fished the bottom and caught a catfish with spots and later another fish that wasn't a catfish but had nearly identical spots.
I don't know what that other fish was so I dumped them out of the basket and moved upstream.
Twenty yards away I rationed bait and fished closer to the surface.
Something hit the hook and nearly snatched the pole into the water. I was stimulated.
I backed away, walking on the large rocks until I could hand-over-hand the line to the bank.
The awesome “fighter” was no larger than my hand.
Bream, shell cracker? A wide and thin pan fish was the fighter I tugged out of Dog River.
Out of bait the day ended with nothing to show for it and the fish was freed to go home.
I need to shine up my fishing skills or find a more generous source of worms.
I recalled pre-teen days in which my Scoutmaster, Jeofry Jones, who knew everything about all things outdoors from fox hunting to gruntin' up 'gators, showed us how to grunt up earthworms.
After driving a wooden stake into the ground in a likely spot he rubbed a rough brick over the flat top of the stake and the vibration drove the worms to the surface.
I've tried that and at this skeptical age I suspect Jeofrey “salted” that spot with a handy brick, stake and worms.
He said a pig sticks his nose into the ground and grunts, causing the ground to vibrate, driving worms to the top.
“Then what?” we asked.
“Pigs eat'um.”
“Pigs eat the worms?” “Why?”
“Because they don't know how to fish.”
Joe Phillips writes his “Dear me” columns for several small newspapers. He has many connections to Walker County, including his grandfather, former superintendent Waymond Morgan. He can be reached at joenphillips@hotmail.com.