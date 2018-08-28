Ten minutes from the house my cell was discovered absent. The dilemma was whether to burn twenty minutes out of a round trip to get the phone or press on.
I continued on for a multi-day road trip including a two-day drive halfway cross the country.
Nearly everyone can have a cell phone. Many have a free government phone, but there is no help for a guy who left his on the dresser.
I keep up with folks using text messages but for those days I didn't communicate with anyone. Nobody noticed I was missing. For all they knew I could have been somewhere cooling off.
Cell phones are multi-purpose items, and recalling how we did things in “pre-cell” days took some reflection.
Not only was I minus the phone but also the address book feature. Who would I call if I was delayed, and how would I do it?
I did have a portable ham radio but we'll set that aside for now.
On opening day of the mammoth “Mid-field Terminal” of Atlanta airport in 1981 there were over three thousand pay telephones. The last time I looked (but I'll look again) there were none, but there has to be one somewhere.
I wondered; “What is the cost of a local call from a pay phone?” Then; “How do you pay for it?” You can't tote bags of quarters, dimes and nickels around.
Everything else takes credit cards so without snooping I'll guess a pay phone might as well.
I enjoy posting pictures of unusual things on Facebook, usually food, via my cell.
While in the “Highway 36 Diner” in Wathena, Kansas, I wished I could snap a photo of my pork tenderloin sandwich.
You can't find them in the south, but restaurants in the Midwest have their own version of a “pork tender.”
A piece of pork tenderloin is sliced and tenderize it until it is cardboard thin and spread out. It is breaded, fried and the meat hangs over the bun. Think of a “schnitzel,” which is likely its origin.
I use a couple of travel services for rental cars and hotel rooms, but they may as well have been on the moon.
By connecting to their websites via my cell I could have found a better deal on a hotel room near Memphis if only I had turned around.
The toll-free number for “AAA” is on my membership card, but again, no phone.
Cell phone mapping services are great and the GPS will give you turn-by-turn directions.
In my “go bag” I carry trucker's maps of the US, Canada and Mexico. The book of maps is from 2005 but the interstate highways haven't moved and I navigated the trip using that.
Along the way I became curious about things such as the origin of the town Byhalia, MS and whether I-22 connects to anything useful.
Back at home I looked up Byhalia but the question on I-22 is still open.
