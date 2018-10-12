I've never been in jail before. I've never been arrested for anything or been chauffeured around in the back seat of a police car.
My most recent contact with law enforcement was when a female deputy pulled me over, looked at me, said “my bad,” and rushed back to her car.
That left me wondering what it was all about and it seemed like some odd flavor of crazy. Apparently I didn't look right.
This will be a first. I will be the first person in many generations on both sides of my family to be “incarcerated” — I like that — it sounds more victimrish than “I'm in jail.”
The last person to be locked up in the long line above me was my great-grandfather, Elijah Madison Phillips, who was incarcerated at the Point Lookout Prisoner Of War Camp during what gentle folks called “the recent unpleasantness” of the 1860s.
He was freed to go home if he promised to do that and give up the fight. He did some of that.
We've been victims of crime but never committed any until this recent mess.
It is angering to be the victim of a crime. There is nothing you can do but trust that the system will function, that you'll be restored, you'll get some satisfaction and the bad guy will pay.
None of that ever happened. In times in which my family had things stolen there wasn't even a slap on the wrist. Yes, we knew who did it. Yes, we tried to operate through “the system.” No, our stuff was not recovered nor did we get a mite of satisfaction.
Stolen stuff doesn't light up law enforcement like drug crimes, shootings, big crimes.
If I had it to do over again I'd do things differently.
Right now I feel stuck to this tar baby and have to start casting around for a lawyer. I know a few lawyers but am too ashamed to admit I need them.
I do not feel entirely at fault for this mess.
We live in an increasingly complex society where details can slip by you. You go coasting along trying to be a good and productive citizen, living within the law and “Woops, there it is!”
I have been advised to take care of this issue or the cops will come to my house and haul me away.
I called a cop, a young man I've known most of his life, and offered to surrender to him. If there is a reward he may as well get it.
He wasn't interested and I don't live in his jurisdiction.
So now I don't know what to do.
I am, apparently, a criminal of some kind and can't even get arrested.
The woman on the telephone sounded serious like I'm in a heap of tax trouble.
Maybe I should forget about lawyers, young cops and just call the area code 206 number with my credit card in hand as the caller demanded.
Or, maybe not. It is a scam. The IRS doesn't call you on the telephone.
- - - - - - -
EDITOR NOTE: The robocall came from 206-800-0159, a number in Washington state. Apparently this number is repeatedly connected with this IRS scam. Here is a word-for-word transcript of the message left on voice mail
“Serious emergency and time sensitive. We are calling you from investigation team of IRS. We have just received a notification regarding your tax filings from the headquarters which will get expired in next 24 working hours and once it get expired after that you will be taken under custody by the local cops as there are four serious allegations pressed on your name at this moment. We would request you to get back to us so that we can discuss about this case before taking any legal action against you. The number to reach us is 206-800-0159. I repeat. 206-800-0159. Thank you.”
Joe Phillips writes his “Dear me” columns for several small newspapers. He has many connections to Walker County, including his grandfather, former superintendent Waymond Morgan. He can be reached at joenphillips@hotmail.com.