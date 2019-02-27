Good ole fashioned hate! In my clumsy career as a high school athlete I aspired to achieve adequacy in the unfit category on the football team.
I was poor at remembering plays, hoped the quarterback didn't throw the ball at me and found a home on the defensive side of the ball.
As a defensive end all I had to do was get in the way and turn the ball-runner inside. It was helpful if I knocked someone down if they wore a different colored shirt.
We got along with kids living in towns of our opponents until the season began at which time they became enemies.
People had conflicts, such as our teacher who lived in a nearby town, sat squarely behind the goal-posts and cheered for both teams.
Football season brought out the worst in us, including the ladies of the cheerleading squad of Lyons High School, all from established, civic-minded, church-going families. Come football season their eyes watered with good ole fashioned hate.
The high school stadium was and is located hard by the city cemetery giving fodder to their call: “Kill'em, Kill'em, we don't care. We have a graveyard over there,” pointing west to acres of marble markers. Nobody complained.
Football games offered a chance to settle scores such as the young lady who offered five bucks to any player of her team who took me out of the game for something I did, or didn't do. I forgot.
Football isn't the passion it used to be. Athletic programs are challenged to recruit enough meat to fill an eleven-man team so we are resorting to nine, eight , and even six-man teams.
According to Wikipedia, Texas leads with 238 six-man teams, then Nebraska with 113 eight-man teams and twenty-five six-man teams. Kansas has 110 eight-man teams and thirteen six-man teams.
Georgia has twenty-one schools playing six-man ball and none of the other types.
The precipitous participation drop in Kansas and Nebraska might be due to farm boys having “something to do” after school or due to declining enrollment. Maybe football just isn't as relevant anywhere any more.
Football games resulted in fewer stand-clearing melees than basketball which were often sparked by referees' calls contrary to observer's sensibilities.
High school football is fodder for weird events such as our quarterback, who in a losing game, lined up behind a guard and started calling signals. That was a really busted play.
My old friend Jim Paul Pool had a tooth knocked out and refused to go back into the game until he found it. I think he found part of it. I'll have to ask.