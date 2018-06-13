Searching for a job? You might want to keep an eye on county and city listings. The pay can vary from not so great to decent, and there are often additional benefits. Some jobs offer career opportunities; and for those that don’t, a government job can look good on a résumé for your next step up the career ladder.
As of last week, Catoosa County had seven-plus job openings listed on its website.
On the low end, there were positions available as part-time concession workers – a good option for teens. The pay is $7.25 an hour – minimum wage – for work on weekends and evenings.
The county was also looking for a Meals-on-Wheels driver one day a week and as a fill-in when needed. The pay is $8 an hour. A full-time position as a building maintenance worker pays $11 an hour.
Two firefighter positions were posted, one for a volunteer and one for a full-time paid employee. The full-time position runs 3,078 hours a year, which averages out to a little over 61 hours a week, though firefighters work on a rotation not typical of other jobs. The pay runs between $11.50 and $12.54 an hour.
The volunteer firefighter position does not offer pay but does offer various types of insurance, training, equipment and some forms of financial incentive for achieving certain goals.
On the upper end, Catoosa County is looking for an accountant, who can earn $40,000-$50,000 a year, and a county manager, who will be compensated $100,000 to $120,000 a year.
The City of Ringgold had four jobs listed as of a week ago, three of them in the police department. The city was looking for one part-time and one full-time police officer, as well as a police detective. They were also looking for a water treatment plant director. No pay rates were listed.
The City of Fort Oglethorpe had four listings posted a week ago. They were looking for a full-time worker for their water and sewage department and for police officers. Pay rates were not listed, but they did include the pay rate for another opening – that of summer intern.
A part-time summer intern in Fort Oglethorpe would earn $8.25 an hour for doing the following work (and possibly some other things): update the city’s website, organize special events, apply for grants, assist with audits, assist with 2019 budget preparation and support economic development initiatives.
To learn more and to keep up with openings, visit the county and city websites: