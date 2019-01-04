Just two months after the voters of Walker County overwhelmingly (more than 80%) approved a referendum changing the form of government in the county from a sole commissioner to a five-member board with commissioners from each of the four districts plus an at-large commission chairman, the first hat has been tossed into the ring.
Jim Hill, a resident of Rossville, a lifelong resident of the north end of Walker County and one of the original members of the Wilson Road Neighborhood Group, has announced his desire to be the first District One commissioner.
The election will be in November 2020 and the new board will take office January 2021.
Hill said he will meet on a regular basis with residents of the north end and listen to their concerns, pledging to represent the north end of the county and build a working relationship with the other commissioners that will begin a rebuilding of that area of the county.
His full announcement follows:
“My full name is James Hill. I go by Jim. I was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee and my family quickly moved to Chattanooga Valley as an infant. We remained in Chattanooga Valley throughout elementary, middle and high school. After finding the love of my life, Paula Clark Hill, we moved to Rossville and established our family. So, I've lived in the north end of Walker County for my entire life.
“I have worked for the same broadcast company for 25 years. This has been the best experience in working with the public and businesses. Learning how to compromise and stand ground at the same time.
“With this said living paycheck-to-paycheck, I understand. Raising a grandson...yep, I'm doing that too. That is a reason which Paula and I considered for this next decision.
“My friends, I formally announce that I will be a candidate for Walker County Commissioner District One. It's time that the Rossville/Fairview area have a voice which understand what we have lived through and have been mostly ignored for years. It's time that District One has someone to fight for them!
“Giving a voice for Rossville-Fairview and what is best for Walker County will be my utmost concern. Walker County has excellent potential, and District One has what businesses desire: Quick access to the Interstate, high-speed fiber optics, excellent power service and workers ready to go.
“I will be having meetings where you can come and ask questions and voice your concerns for District One. I will have several to allow you to be able to come. I look forward to gaining your support and your ultimate vote of confidence at the ballot.
“Thank you and may God bless Walker County, the State of Georgia and the greatest nation ever, The United States of America.”