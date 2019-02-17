Last week put the General Assembly almost halfway through the 2019 Legislative Session. Sixteen days of our 40-day session are now complete with a multitude of productivity behind us, but still a good bit left to accomplish. Last week, the Senate unanimously passed four bills out of the Senate Chamber which will now be sent to the House for approval. In addition to our work as a body, committees have been hearing testimony and vetting legislation throughout our five-day work weeks. Of the legislation that was heard in committee last week was one of my bills, Senate Bill 77.
Currently, military monuments and memorials are protected from removal or destruction under the law. Senate Bill 77 would extend this protection for all monuments. This legislation was not introduced to cause a partisan dispute over specific monuments; it’s more personal than that. Last year, district 53 alone experienced multiple incidents of gravestone desecration, not only disrespecting the deceased, but also their families and loved ones. Unfortunately, District 53 was not the only district that experienced such disrespect. Multiple communities throughout Georgia have this same issue and this bill is intended to protect the honor of Georgia’s men and women and our history.
Additionally, the bill does extend this protection to both publicly and privately-owned monuments dedicated to areas ranging from religious, to social and historical events. The bill would prohibit individuals and agencies from removing or concealing monuments, and would allow for measures that would protect and preserve the monuments. The two events in which it would be appropriate for relocation of a monument include: construction in an area where a monument is currently located, or the expansion or alteration of the monument. The bill also specifies when a monument must be relocated, and where the monument can and cannot be relocated.
The intent behind this part of the bill is simply to preserve history. Keeping historical monuments erected throughout our communities doesn’t mean that anyone has to agree with the message behind the monument. It is, however, a part of this country’s and state’s history and it is important that it is remembered, whether it be good or bad. Our great nation wouldn’t be what it is today without the history behind it, and this history should not be forgotten.
I know that not everyone is going to agree with this bill, or maybe not even fully understand its intent, but the history of our nation and the dignity of the deceased lies within these monuments that have become an unfortunate societal game. I stand strong behind this legislation because the good should be recognized and the bad should not be repeated.
If you have any questions, concerns or feedback regrading SB 77 please don’t hesitate to reach out. I am always happy to speak with you or to have you visit our office here at the Capitol. Our door is always open!
Georgia Sen. Jeff Mullis, a Republican from Chickamauga, is chairman of the Rules Committee. He represents the 53rd Senate District, which includes Catoosa, Dade, and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County. He can be reached at his office in Atlanta at 404-656-0057 or by email at jeff.mullis@senate.ga.gov.