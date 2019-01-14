Back Alley Productions invites you to join it for an upcoming update to the neo-noir mystery thriller “Dead on Arrival,” based on the 1949 film of the same name.
Performances are set for Jan. 25 through Feb. 3, Fridays and Saturdays, at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Mars Theatre in LaFayette.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.BAPshows.com or 30 minutes before show time at the theatre box office. The historic black box theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga St. in LaFayette.
“Dead on Arrival” details the downfall of Frank Bigelow, an ordinary guy working for a newspaper. When he’s assigned the interview of a lifetime — Jack Nelson, famed actor turned politician — Frank heads to Philadelphia to meet Jack undercover at the Pavilion hotel. Once there, Frank discovers the interview is timed alongside the end of a frantic sales conference. He makes a few connections, does some partying, then wakes up feeling different. Only then does he realize he’s been poisoned with no cure.
“We’re really excited to bring ‘Dead on Arrival’ to life at the Mars Theatre,” said Christopher Smith, director of the show. “It’s a unique take on the murder mystery. The detective and the victim are the same person, and you’re literally on a ride with Frank, figuring out the clues with him, drawing up a list of suspects, and trying to get to the truth before time runs out.”
Because there’s no cure, Frank is faced with the reality that he’ll die within hours. But who did this to him? And why? With no help from the police or doctors, Frank sets out to solve his own murder before it’s too late, meeting a cast of suspects ranging from Russian mobsters to seemingly innocent bellhops, all connected in a web of corruption.
But as Frank peels back the surface of the tangled organization that’s infected him, he discovers a secret underworld of sin, glamour and deceit, with no obvious way out. Boxed in, all Frank can do is go further down the dark tunnel of corruption and hope for answers. And maybe a little revenge along the way.
“Fans of classic noir or crime stories will really enjoy ‘Dead on the Arrival,’” Smith said. “But anyone who loves a good mystery will want to make plans to see it, too. The noir genre has shaped modern storytelling in significant ways that many people don’t realize. From the cheesiest clichéd detective movies, to more thought-provoking stories like ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘No Country For Old Men,’ noir has shaped the stories most of us love.”
Smith said “Dead on Arrival” will appeal to anyone who enjoys piecing together the clues of a good whodunit, while also offering something for viewers who enjoy deeper philosophical content.
“The metaphors and concepts of noir heavily influence the worldview of a lot of the stories we see in our media today,” Smith said. “It has a lot of big things to say about society, the blurry line between right and wrong, human psychology, and everything in between. It’s a beautiful and dark world that’s simultaneously frightening and attractive. It’s deeply cynical about the human condition, but it’s presented with an alluring style and charm, and even a bit of fun. It’s like your own funeral and the best party all at the same time.”
Visit www.BAPshows.com for more information on “Dead on Arrival” or Back Alley Productions, or call (706) 621-2870.