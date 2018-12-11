James Rogers didn’t start out wanting to be an entertainer, though he never lacked ambition. At nine years old, he was selling photographs of his older brother to love-smitten girls at school. Later, he worked at a drug store and pumped gas, bagged groceries, lugged sheet rock as a carpenter’s helper and pulled second shift at a factory. He joined the Tennessee National Guard and served six months active duty locally. And he enrolled in college and started working on his plan to become a lawyer.
But music always had a hold on Rogers’ heart. A stint filling in for another musician at a Chattanooga nightclub opened a door that led to singing at the Chattanooga Choo Choo and from there to performances across the country and collaborating with such stars as Dolly Parton, Lee Greenwood, Ricky Scaggs, the Oak Ridge Boys and Alabama. He’s performed everywhere from garages in Fort Oglethorpe to the White House in Washington, D.C., and in all but four U.S. states.
When Rogers wrote the song “I Guard America,” it was adopted by the National Guard as their official song. He has written songs specifically for various groups, including “Where Eagles Fly” for the Fraternal Order of Eagles and “Find the Way” for the Alzheimer’s Association after his father succumbed to the disease.
Rogers was born in Chattanooga, but his family moved to Fort Oglethorpe while he was still young. The Catoosa County area is home to him and he returns here often to do concerts, as he will Dec. 20, when he’ll perform at the Colonnade in Ringgold.
At 68 years old, Rogers has been writing and singing songs professionally for 45 years. He says he’s learned some things along the way and has some opinions.
“I don’t like entertainers using their popularity as a platform for their personal agendas, saying ‘be cool by thinking like me.’ The best way to lead is by example and the best example needs no words.”
James Rogers will be performing at the Colonnade at 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. Tickets run $22 for adults, $20 for seniors (age 55+), and $12 each for children under 12 and for individuals in groups of 15 or more. Tickets can be purchased online at colonnadecenter.org, in person at the Colonnade or by calling 706-935-9000.
Rogers says that family is more important than ever to him. “Too often my family had to take a side seat to my career over the years, but now I don’t do that. My family comes first.” That includes Rogers’ wife Debbie, his son and daughter and their spouses and his four grandsons.
Rogers is in the habit of doing “meet-and-greets” after his concerts, connecting with the people who make his career possible — the audience. “I remember one meet-and-greet that reminded me of what my work is all about,” he says.
“It was a normal day at Dollywood, except for the rain. It was pouring and people were literally jumping puddles. Attendance was down. My theater seated at least 1,000, but there were only about 100 people there for the show. I went on stage not feeling that great. The applause was moderate and I was having trouble reading the audience. I did my best for an hour then went back stage for a short breather before the meet-and-greet.”
When he stepped back out to shake hands and chat, Rogers found just one person waiting for him. “I wanted to tell you,” said the lady, “that while you were singing, I looked over at my husband and son and they were smiling. It’s the first time I’ve seen them smile since our daughter died and it made me realize there’s hope.”
The woman’s 8-year-old daughter had been killed in an accident. Her church thought it might help the family to get away for a short time and paid for them to visit Dollywood.
“You never know how a song or something you say will touch a heart,” says Rogers. “I went back to my dressing room and looked up toward God and said, ‘Oh, so it’s not always about me,’ and I was thankful I could be there for that family.”