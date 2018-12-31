Jack’s in Chickamauga opened early Saturday morning, Dec. 29, and among those eager to serve new customers were (from left) Jennifer Campbell, Arielle Clay and Julianna Hallman. Jack’s grand opening is tonight (Monday, Dec. 31), and they say, “We are having a celebration tonight from 5:00-7:00 where we will be giving away tons of prizes.”
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- RPD officer charged with hit and run, cruelty to children
- Georgia State Patrol concludes investigation of former RPD officer in child injury case
- Floyd County man dies in Ga. 101 wreck on Christmas Day
- Identity released in fatal Christmas Day wreck on Ga. 101
- JSU marching band headed to Rome (the other one)
- Ringgold man facing child molestation charges
- Dipped in tradition: Selman’s Country Store offers a taste of the past with its homemade chocolate
- Floyd Prison inmate killed in Bartow incident
- Schools face teacher shortage
- Middle Eastern Grill closes