Jack’s in Chickamauga

Jack’s in Chickamauga opened early Saturday morning, Dec. 29, and among those eager to serve new customers were (from left) Jennifer Campbell, Arielle Clay and Julianna Hallman. Jack’s grand opening is tonight (Monday, Dec. 31), and they say, “We are having a celebration tonight from 5:00-7:00 where we will be giving away tons of prizes.”

