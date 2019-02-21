According to stopbullying.gov:
* Most bullying takes place in school, outside on school grounds and on school buses.
* 28% of students in the U.S. in grades 6-12 have experienced bullying.
* Around 30% of students admit to bullying someone else.
* 70.6% of students and 70.4% of teachers say they have seen bullying in schools.
* The most common types of bullying are verbal and social. Physical bullying happens less often. Cyber-bullying happens the least.
* Only 20-30% of bullied students notify adults about incidents.
Bullying can be hard to define. The state of Georgia has given it a shot, but even what is written in the official code (O.C.G.A.) can easily be interpreted different ways.
Since school rules for dealing with bullying can differ from rules dealing with teasing, name-calling and other things parents and students often see as bullying, the definition matters.
Catoosa County Public Schools (CCPS) uses the state’s definition of bullying as laid out in O.C.G.A. 20-2-751.4. The CCPS handbook reads: bullying means an act which occurs on school property, on school vehicles, at designated school bus stops, or at school related functions or activities, or by use of data or software that is accessed through a computer, computer system, computer network, or other electronic technology of a local school system, that is:
1) Any willful attempt or threat to inflict injury on another person, when accompanied by an apparent present ability to do so;
2) Any intentional display of force such as would give the victim reason to fear or expect immediate bodily harm; or
3) Any intentional written, verbal, or physical act, which a reasonable person would perceive as being intended to threaten, harass, or intimidate, that:
I. Causes another person substantial physical harm within the meaning of O.C.G.A. 16-5-23.1;
II. Has the effect of substantially interfering with a student’s education;
III. Is so severe, persistent, or pervasive that it creates an intimidating or threatening education environment; or
IV. Has the effect of substantially disrupting the orderly operation of the school.
CCPS representatives have stated that name-calling does not necessarily rise to the level of bullying. If the name-calling is “so severe, persistent, or pervasive that it creates an intimidating or threatening education environment,” it might rise to the level of bullying. That can vary from child to child, and it can vary based on who is reviewing a particular situation.
A CCPS spokesperson says the school system takes bullying seriously and wants to hear from parents and resolve problems. If parents feel their child is being bullied, they should call the school principal, the CCPS director of student services or the superintendent. Parents can also call 1-877-SAY-STOP, which is run by the Georgia Department of Education and is toll-free and anonymous.
Resources
What parents can do: stopbullying.gov/what-you-can-do
Catoosa Schools website (student handbook, contact info, etc.): catoosa.k12.ga.us
Superintendent Denia Reese: questions@catoosa.k12.ga.us
Director of Student Services Lamar Brown: 706-935-0667
Bullying/school safety hotline for Georgia: 1-877-SAY-STOP