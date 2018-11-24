Jim Barrett, president of the Walker County Association of Educators, a social studies teacher at Saddle Ridge Middle school in Rock Spring, and a frequent critic of the School Board and Superintendent Damon Raines, remains under a joint investigation by the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.
Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said Friday that the investigation remained ongoing but that there was no new information he could provide at that point. He repeated what he had said earlier in the week that “it would not be appropriate to discuss the content of this investigation. It's still kind of ongoing and I certainly don't want to jeopardize it. It may turn out to be nothing.”
Wilson said his department received a tip Wednesday evening that resulted in the investigation of Barrett. A Walker County magistrate then issued a search warrant to search Barrett's property on campus last Friday morning, Nov. 16, including his classroom and vehicle. Fort Oglethorpe Police Department investigators also searched Barrett's home. Neither department has filed charges, and the sheriff declined to say what specifically investigators were looking for during last week's searches.
Wilson said investigators informed the school's principal, as well as central office staff and members of the school board, before conducting the search last Friday.
Superintendent Raines said Friday, Nov. 23, that “this investigation is being handled by detectives from Fort Oglethorpe City Police Department and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. Walker County Schools will continue to cooperate with both agencies as this is a law enforcement issue at this time.”
Barrett has not responded to requests for comment.