Christians United for Israel (CUFI), along with 85 churches in North Georgia, North Alabama, and Southeast Tennessee held a “Night to Honor Israel” on Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Colonnade in Ringgold.
The mostly Christian-captivated audience of more than 300 people showed their support of Jewish people and Israel. Eleven candles were lit by local pastors in memory of the Jewish people who died in the massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburg and one for first responders.
The keynote speaker, Erick Stakelbeck, inspired the audience with his emphasis on how the US-Israel relationship is stronger than ever.
“There is no more silence by Christians,” Stakelbeck said. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Jewish brothers and sisters. There is a revolutionary movement in the church. In the past 2000 years, there has never been such a movement of Gentile Christians standing with Israel. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Jewish brothers and sisters. The people of Israel appreciate it. Your voice is making a difference.”
In discussing Israel’s threats, Stakelbeck described Iran as a threat moving across the Middle East, and Israel is the first line of defense. Iran is building a land corridor across the Middle East and their goal is to “wipe Israel off the map.” Hezbolah is now a terrorist army that threatens Israel. Israel is the first line of defense for the West: “If Israel goes down, we all go down”, emphasized Stakelbeck. He continued discussing how Israel and America have the same enemies. The Iranian regime sees Israel as the “little Satan” and America as the “big Satan.” “What happens in the Middle East does not stay in the Middle East. Israel and Iran are on a collision course.”
The Christian and Jewish communities have been working together for six years to produce this annual event. Nationally CUFI was represented by Pastor Victor Styrsky, CUFI Eastern Regional coordinator and National Outreach director. Styrsky initiated a call to action that inspired the audience with personal stories of his commitment and those of family members. Local pastors, the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, an Israeli cultural emissary and CUFI city directors also participated. Other local participants included the ROTC from Ringgold High School and Boy Scouts from the Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts of America.
Christians United for Israel (CUFI) is the largest pro-Israel organization in the United States with more than 4.3 million members and one of the leading Christian grassroots movements in the world. CUFI’s mission is to educate Christians about the biblical and moral imperatives to support Israel and to activate Christians to speak out on Israel’s behalf to churches, communities and leaders in Congress. CUFI provides a national association through which every pro-Israel church, para church organization, ministry or individual in America can speak and act with one voice in support of Israel in matters related to Biblical issues. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described CUFI as a vital part of Israel’s national security. To contact Christians United for Israel go to: www.cufi.org.
For more information about this program and local Christians United for Israel activities contact Margaret Bean 423-645-1552 or e-mail mrbean1@catt.com.