Catoosa County detectives are investigating a theft case in which someone stole and industrial-size winch from the bed of a truck at a Rossville business.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Department, the theft occurred on Meghann Heatherly Drive off Mack Smith Road sometime between March 10 and 13.
The tool is a Warn Pro industrial series 12 winch that was taken from the bed of a wrecker, reports show.
"The shop owner advised that the subjects had to unbolt the winch to remove it, and that the winch was heavy so there had to be more than one person," deputy Anthony Penson said.
The victim told police that there was a black face plate attached to the winch, and that he believes someone from a nearby trailer park could be involved due to a wooded trail connecting the area.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the missing wrench is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff's Department at 706-935-2424.