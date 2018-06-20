Advance in-person (early) voting begins on July 2 and runs through July 20.
Polls will be closed on July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
There will be no voting on any Saturday for the runoff, nor will any satellite locations be used.
All early voting will take place 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Walker County Courthouse.
Anyone wanting to vote using a mail-in ballot should call the Elections and Registration Office at 706-638-4349 or visit walkercountyelections.com to request an application for an absentee ballot that will be delivered by mail.
On runoff election day (Tuesday, July 24), all regular precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.