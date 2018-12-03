A Catoosa County home was burglarized and more than $2,500 worth of property stolen, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred on Wren Drive in Ringgold sometime between Nov. 21 and 22.
The victim told police she arrived home to find the inside of her residence and garage ransacked with several items missing, reports show.
Deputies discovered that the home’s crawl space had been forced open, and that a garage window had been broken out.
The offender(s) was open to all types of property. Small kitchen appliances such as a food processor, blender and Crockpot were taken, in addition to jewelry, books, lamps, Christmas clothes, and artwork.
Ten bottles of liquor were also taken from the home during the incident.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Brittany Gilleland at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.