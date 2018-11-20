Mark your calendar and get your tickets early. On Friday, Nov. 30, illusionists, daredevils and humorists David and Jenny will be on stage at the Heritage High School Performing Arts Theater and the event is open to the public.
David Ferman appeared on Season 8 of “America’s Got Talent,” juggling fire balls while hanging upside down over a barrel of combustible liquid, balancing a burning Molotov cocktail on a balloon that was balanced on a stick that was in his mouth and juggling three stun guns while pedaling a unicycle surrounded by 50 more stun guns. With his partner and fiancée Jenny Hymeri, Ferman makes a motorcycle appear from thin air and performs Houdini-style escapes, all while incorporating humor into the act.
HHS teacher and student government advisor Michelle Petteys says David and Jenny reached out to the school to see about performing there. “They like to do community shows to help schools raise money.”
David and Jenny’s website says that one of their goals is to help schools in the Southeast. They do a special show for students at no cost and proceeds from their public act are split fifty-fifty with the schools.
The program at HHS is being hosted by the Student Government Association. “The students will help set up before the show,” says Petteys, “and they’ll help with tickets and other details during the show and with break-down after the show.”
Petteys says students are also helping promote the show by hanging posters and sharing on social media.
Illusionists David and Jenny
When: Friday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Heritage High School Performing Arts Center, 3960 Poplar Springs Rd., Ringgold
Cost: Advance tickets - $10 adults, $7 students
At the door - $15 adults, $10 students
Early bird special (purchase tickets by Nov. 23) - $8 adults, $5 students
Tickets can be purchased at Heritage High School’s front office or online at davidjennymagic.yapsody.com.