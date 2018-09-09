An old-fashioned hymn singing is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Walker County Civic Center as a benefit fundraiser for Walker County debt reduction.
A pre-program Roundup begins at 6 p.m., with the singing beginning at 7 p.m. Program MC and song leader Ray C. Burnfin said that every song will be from the old Broadman Hymnal and the evening will be one of worship, prayer and praise.
An evening of “Songs of the Broadman” will have the emphasis on the doctrinal messages of the old hymns with which many grew up in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. The hymnal, published in 1940, includes 500 hymns and choruses, with an emphasis on Jesus, following Jesus, and living and working for the Lord, said Burnfin.
Tickets for the evening of worship and fellowship are available through The Bank of LaFayette, 706-638-2520, the sole ticket agent for the singing. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for those ages 6-9, and free for all under 6 years old.
A table featuring recordings and publications will also be available at the singing.