hymn sing

Songs of the Broadman sponsored by Golden Sound Music Inc. will be held Saturday, Oct. 13, in the Walker County Civic Center. Everyone is invited to join the Dinner Bell Roundup live at 6 p.m., with the program to begin at 7 p.m. This special hymn sing is a benefit fundraiser for Walker County debt reduction, and tickets are available through The Bank of LaFayette, 706-638-2520. Donations will be accepted during the singing. The Broadman hymnal, published in 1940 and edited by B.B. McKinney, preceded the Baptist hymnal.