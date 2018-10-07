Songs of the Broadman sponsored by Golden Sound Music Inc. will be held Saturday, Oct. 13, in the Walker County Civic Center. Everyone is invited to join the Dinner Bell Roundup live at 6 p.m., with the program to begin at 7 p.m. This special hymn sing is a benefit fundraiser for Walker County debt reduction, and tickets are available through The Bank of LaFayette, 706-638-2520. Donations will be accepted during the singing. The Broadman hymnal, published in 1940 and edited by B.B. McKinney, preceded the Baptist hymnal.
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Former county schools chief of operations arrested
- Update: Woman struck and killed by train identified
- RICO: Conspirators mostly stole from ELOST funds, 2 additional people now face criminal charges in the case
- Aquittal: Moving past a tragedy
- Woman charged with aggravated assault in Peters Street shooting; victim in stable condition
- Final arrest made on school RICO indictment list
- Murder trial heads into second day
- Pepperell Primary School principal retires
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m.
- Calls to 911 lead to Rome woman's arrest