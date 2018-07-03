Catoosa County detectives are searching for a man who has allegedly stolen hundreds of dollars in change from a local car wash over the past week, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the thefts began on June 21 at the Wet N Wild Car Wash on U.S. 41 in Ringgold and have continued through June 27.
An employee told police a white male had been manipulating the change machines at the site and stealing money.
The employee explained that suspect has been attaching tape to $1 and $5 bills, inserting them into the change machine, and then pulling the bills back out after the machine has produced the change.
“He believes the man has stolen anywhere from $1,200 to $1,500,” Deputy Rebecca Jordan said.
The employee described the suspect as a white male in his 20s, approximately 5’5 with black hair, and driving a maroon 1990s model Volkswagen convertible, reports show.
The Volkswagen is believed to be either a Jetta or Rabbit with Illinois plates.
Anyone with information about the thefts, or the suspect is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.