Hundreds of dollars worth of tools were stolen from a vehicle parked on Gwen Drive in Catoosa County, police say.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred sometime during the evening of Jan. 19 or during the day on Jan. 20.
The victim told deputies that someone stole several tools from the toolbox located in the bed of his truck, which was parked outside the residence.
The victim said he’d used some of the tools that Saturday evening to do work inside the home and that he locked them up in the toolbox when he was finished.
The theft was discovered the following afternoon, but the victim did say that he heard a car door shut near the outside of his home around 11 p.m.
An eight-piece set of power tools, wrenches, socket sets and socket wrenches, and a Stanley toolbox were among the items taken, reports show.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Tinker with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.