Catoosa County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a residential burglary in Rossville that resulted in the theft of several hundred dollars worth of equipment, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on the afternoon of Aug. 13 at a home on Mack Smith Road.
The victim said someone entered the home sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., and made off with several items.
The victim stated a work crew was supposed to come to the residence to do some drywall work on Aug. 13.
Two ladders, two industrial-sized fans, and a kitchen faucet were stolen from the home during the incident, reports show.
Deputies reported that there didn’t seem to be any visible forced entry into the home, but the victim stated that a spare key that was hidden near the back door was missing.
One witness reported seeing an unmarked white van at the residence around 4:30 p.m. on the day the burglary occurred.
The stolen property has an estimated value of $900.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.