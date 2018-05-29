Catoosa County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a burglary at a convenience store on Cloud Springs Road near Fort Oglethorpe.
According to the Sherriff’s Department, the burglary occurred during the early morning hours of May 22, and involved multiple suspects breaking into the business and making off with over $1,000 in cash.
Deputies responded to a call at the Marathon gas station at 4538 Cloud Springs Road around 4:40 a.m. and learned that the suspects had broken out the front window of the store to gain access.
Deputy Zachary Roden says the store’s cash drawer was taken, as well as some petty cash, and that store employees were able to provide video footage of the incident.
“I observed four males in what appeared to be a dark-colored, newer model small Jeep SUV pull into the parking lot and begin trying to pry the front door open,” Roden said. “They were unsuccessful in prying the door, and then smashed the window out with what appeared to be a tire iron or large wrench.”
One of the men entered through the window and removed the cash drawer from the register as well as a petty cash bag from a cabinet, reports show.
That suspect was described as wearing all black, with tennis shoes, gloves, and a red T-shirt covering his head and face.
The suspect exited back through the window, got back in the Jeep, and then the vehicle took off going north on I-75.
“According to the video, the offenders began attempting to gain entry into the store at approximately 4:22 a.m., and left the store at approximately 4:25 a.m.,” Roden explained. “According to the victim, the cash drawer contained approximately $400, and there was approximately $1000 in the petty cash bag.”
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the suspects is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.